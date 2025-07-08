AI assisting humans in future space missions Technology Jul 08, 2025

MIT and Universidad Politecnica de Madrid found that advanced AI language models like Llama-2 and GPT-3.5 can actually fly spacecraft—just by turning plain text commands into real control moves.

In tests, these AIs handled tough missions like lunar landings and orbital transfers, often matching or beating traditional flight software, and even needed less training data.

One AI agent even grabbed second place in a realistic space game challenge at MIT.