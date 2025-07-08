Next Article
AI assisting humans in future space missions
MIT and Universidad Politecnica de Madrid found that advanced AI language models like Llama-2 and GPT-3.5 can actually fly spacecraft—just by turning plain text commands into real control moves.
In tests, these AIs handled tough missions like lunar landings and orbital transfers, often matching or beating traditional flight software, and even needed less training data.
One AI agent even grabbed second place in a realistic space game challenge at MIT.
AI can now control spacecraft
This could mean astronauts (or even ground teams) might soon guide spacecraft just by chatting with an onboard AI copilot—no complex coding needed.
It's a big step toward making space missions more flexible, efficient, and maybe even a bit more fun for future explorers.