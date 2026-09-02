Spending on AI data centers could reach $31.6T by 2050
What's the story
Global data center spending is projected to reach a staggering $31.6 trillion by 2050, according to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC). The surge in investment is driven by the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The scale of this investment boom is unprecedented and dwarfs even major projects like railways, the internet, and electrification.
Market
Higher AI adoption could push spending to $50T
The report highlights that if AI adoption exceeds PwC's "central scenario" forecast, global data center spending could even hit $50 trillion in the next 25 years.
This is a staggering figure considering that the US GDP is roughly $30 trillion.
The rapid growth of AI technology has prompted tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon to invest heavily in new computing facilities around the world.
Investment focus
Hardware and local opposition
Most of the projected spending will go into hardware from companies like NVIDIA, the world's leading AI chipmaker.
The tech industry is also trying to counter a backlash against data centers that could slow down their expansion.
According to research group Data Center Watch, at least 75 projects worth about $130 billion were blocked or delayed by local opposition in Q1 2026 alone.
Regional distribution
Regional breakdown of data center spending
The US is expected to capture nearly half of the projected global data center spending, at $15.1 trillion.
The Asia-Pacific region follows with an estimated $8.2 trillion, Europe at $5.6 trillion, the Middle East at $1.1 trillion, and Africa with a smaller share of $255 billion in cumulative capital expenditure.
This distribution highlights the global nature of this investment boom in AI infrastructure.
Future projections
China and India at the forefront
PwC predicts that global data center spending will grow from about $800 billion this year to $1.1 trillion by 2030 and further to $1.8 trillion by 2050.
China and India are expected to drive the largest share of this demand, owing to their large populations, rapidly expanding digital economies, and significant potential for AI integration in business and consumer activity.