In short Simplifying... In short A new AI tool can determine a person's sex using dental X-rays, with over 97% accuracy for individuals aged 20-50.

This could revolutionize forensic dentistry, as it offers a faster, more accurate alternative to traditional methods that analyze bone structures.

However, its effectiveness may vary with image resolution, age, and the state of decomposition. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The AI breakthrough can potentially assist organizations in forensic dentistry

New AI tool can identify sex using dental X-rays

By Akash Pandey 05:23 pm Jul 15, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Brazilian researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can accurately determine a person's sex using dental X-rays. The machine learning system, trained on over 200,000 panoramic radiographs, showed a remarkable 96% accuracy in estimating the sex of individuals aged over 16 years when high-resolution images were used. This AI-powered tool could assist forensic experts in identifying individuals from dental remains, mainly in challenging situations such as mass accidents or cases involving decomposed bodies.

Performance factors

Performance varies with age and image resolution

The study utilized two types of deep learning algorithms, a convolutional neural network and a residual network, both optimized to learn from dental X-ray images. The system's accuracy was found to be influenced by image resolution and age. Higher resolution images led to better performance, while the AI performed best for patients aged between 20 and 50 years (over 97% accuracy), slightly lower for those above 70 (just under 95%), and dropped significantly for individuals under the age of 16.

Future implications

Potential impact on traditional forensic methods

Traditional forensic methods often analyze bones and their structures to determine sex, but in some cases, only the jaw and teeth are available. The study shows that AI can extract key information from panoramic radiographs, which capture a comprehensive view of the mouth. By automating the sex determination process, AI could reduce human errors and enable faster identification, potentially revolutionizing forensic dentistry practices. It is important to note that this system was tested on images from living individuals.

Expanding horizons

AI's growing role in forensic dentistry and beyond

The successful application of AI in determining sex from dental X-rays opens up new possibilities for forensic dentistry. This breakthrough highlights the expanding role of AI across various fields. As research continues, further improvements and validations of such AI systems could lead to their broader adoption in forensic practices, ultimately enhacing the efficiency and accuracy of identification processes. However, the system's effectiveness may differ when applied to human remains in advanced stages of decomposition.