AI generated social media characters mimic creators, including guitarist Lloyd
AI-generated characters are appearing across social media right now, and original artists aren't happy.
These lookalike accounts use easy AI tools to mimic the same jokes and dances, and sometimes even rack up more views than the real thing.
Guitarist Sophie Lloyd, for example, has seen her videos copied by an AI character using her exact music, movements, and even facial expressions.
Creators, union and platforms seek solutions
Creators like Kjetil Krogstad and Grace Roberts are speaking out about AI misuse.
The U.K.'s biggest entertainment union says current copyright laws just don't cut it, while platforms like Meta are scrambling to find solutions.
Meanwhile, comedian Julia Jasunas, in a recent Instagram video, said, "The thing that is most concerning is these AI bots are going viral and people think that they're real people."