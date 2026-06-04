AI giants urge new laws to curb biological weapon risks

Top executives from leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies have asked the US Congress to pass laws restricting access to synthetic DNA and RNA. The request comes amid fears that AI tools could be exploited by malicious actors for biological weapon development. The signatories of this public letter include Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman.

Screening proposal Letter calls for laws mandating screening of genetic material The letter signed by the tech leaders calls for laws mandating companies selling synthetic DNA and RNA to screen customers and orders. This is to prevent potential misuse of genetic material. The signatories also include scientists, national security experts, and executives from gene synthesis companies. Their concerns stem from the fact that not all providers thoroughly vet customers or the genetic sequences they order.

Security concerns AI can help find unregulated suppliers The signatories are worried that AI tools can make it easier for someone to find suppliers that don't screen orders. If prompted correctly, these systems can even suggest ways to modify an order, making detection harder for companies that do conduct screenings. This raises fears of dangerous new toxins and pathogens being designed with the help of AI, despite some biology expertise still being needed to create a functional virus from scratch.

Advertisement