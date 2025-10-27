Next Article
AI is revolutionizing hurricane forecasting
Technology
AI is shaking up hurricane forecasting by making storm surge predictions way faster.
Instead of waiting hours for traditional models to crunch the numbers, researchers have trained machine learning algorithms on decades of storm data, so now we can get predictions in just a few minutes.
This is a big deal as rising sea levels and stronger storms become more common.
Faster predictions mean better preparedness
These AI models use real-time info like wind speed and pressure to quickly map out which areas are at risk of flooding—crucial for getting alerts out fast and helping communities prepare.
As more data gets added, these predictions will only get sharper, giving coastal cities a better shot at staying safe as climate change ramps up the risks.