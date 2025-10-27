Elon Musk's Starlink plans to beam internet in India soon

SpaceX's Starlink, led by Elon Musk, is gearing up to launch its satellite internet service in India by early 2026. Nine gateway earth stations are planned across major cities like Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Gateway earth stations in major cities These earth stations will link Starlink's low-Earth orbit satellites with local networks to deliver fast, low-latency internet—even in rural or remote spots where fiber or mobile coverage is weak.

The goal: reliable access for people who've been stuck with slow or patchy connections.

Entry-level plans at around ₹3,300/month Entry-level plans are expected to start at around 25Mbps and go up to 225Mbps for premium options.

Setup will likely cost about ₹30,000 upfront, with monthly fees from ₹3,300.

It's pricier than regular broadband but aims to serve places where other options just don't work.