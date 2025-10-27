Next Article
Women need less exercise than men to protect their heart
Technology
A new 2025 study shows women can cut their risk of coronary heart disease with just half as much exercise as men.
Tracking over 85,000 people, researchers found that women who did 150 minutes of activity a week lowered their risk by 22%, while men needed the same effort for only a 17% drop.
Current '1-size-fits-all' targets may not be fair or effective
Upping activity to 250 minutes weekly dropped women's risk by 30%, but men had to hit a whopping 530 minutes for similar results.
Scientists say it's time for public health advice that recognizes these differences—since women get more heart benefits from less exercise, and current "one-size-fits-all" targets may not be fair or effective.