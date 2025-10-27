Pinterest's new AI tools help you discover and shop styles
Pinterest is rolling out fresh AI tools to make discovering, shopping, and styling way easier.
The "Styled for you" collage mixes your saved fashion Pins with AI-suggested outfit combos, while "Boards made for you" curates trending styles and shoppable picks right in your feed—so finding looks you love feels effortless.
New tabs to be launched globally soon
Soon, tabs like "Make It Yours," "More Ideas," and "All Saves" will launch globally.
These are all about giving you tailored product recommendations and quick access to what you've saved—helping you spot new ideas that actually match your taste.
AI in social media
Pinterest's updates follow a bigger trend: social platforms using AI to personalize what you see.
With these changes, Pinterest hopes you'll spend less time searching and more time getting inspired by things that fit your style.