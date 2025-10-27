This smart sock could help millions manage chronic pain

How it works

Developed by ETH Zurich spinoff Mynerva, the Leia sock uses pressure sensors and a tiny computer to map how you walk, then stimulates healthy nerves to improve feeling in your feet.

While it's not in stores yet, Mynerva just secured funding to work on patents and FDA approval, aiming for a 2027 launch.

If all goes well, this tech could help prevent falls and serious foot issues like ulcers in everyday life.