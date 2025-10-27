This AI app can give you a virtual vacation
Endless Summer is a new AI app from Meta designer Laurent Del Rey that lets you enjoy impressive vacation pics—no plane ticket needed.
Powered by Google's Gemini Nano-Banana model, it drops you into scenes like Amsterdam streets or Hong Kong cafes, all from your own selfie.
It's designed for anyone feeling burnt out and craving a quick digital escape.
How to use the app
Just upload your selfie and the app generates vacation photos starring you.
You get six images free; after that, it's $3.99 for 30, $17.99 for 150, or $34.99 for 300 images.
Unlike apps like ManifestMe that focus on affirmations, Endless Summer is all about personalizing your virtual getaway.
The results are fun but not perfect
The AI creates retro-style social media shots that look impressively real at first glance—but if you look closer, some classic AI quirks pop up.
It's a fun way to imagine yourself somewhere new, though it's not quite the same as actually being there!