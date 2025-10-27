This AI app can give you a virtual vacation

Just upload your selfie and the app generates vacation photos starring you. You get six images free; after that, it's $3.99 for 30, $17.99 for 150, or $34.99 for 300 images. Unlike apps like ManifestMe that focus on affirmations, Endless Summer is all about personalizing your virtual getaway.

The results are fun but not perfect

The AI creates retro-style social media shots that look impressively real at first glance—but if you look closer, some classic AI quirks pop up.

It's a fun way to imagine yourself somewhere new, though it's not quite the same as actually being there!