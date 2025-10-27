Unitree Technology plans $7B IPO in China
Hangzhou-based Unitree Technology, known for its robot dogs and humanoids, is seeking a valuation of about $7 billion in an IPO on a mainland Chinese stock exchange (likely the Shanghai STAR Market).
The company plans to file paperwork between October and December 2025, with CITIC Securities guiding the process.
Unitree's business model
Most of Unitree's 2024 revenue came from their four-legged robots (65%), while humanoid robots brought in 30%, and components made up the rest.
Their Go2 robot dog starts at $1,600, making advanced robotics more affordable compared to big names like Boston Dynamics.
China's robotics and AI push
Unitree's rise fits right into China's big push for leadership in robotics and AI.
With China already topping global industrial robot installations, this IPO could help solidify its spot as a powerhouse in next-gen tech.