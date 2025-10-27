Meta's smart glasses now available for demo at Verizon stores
Meta's new Ray-Ban Display smart glasses are landing at select Verizon stores in six US cities starting November 5, 2025.
Previously, you could only try and buy them at limited locations. Now, you can walk into a Verizon store for a demo or purchase—no need to be a Verizon customer.
The price? $799, available in classic Black.
Glasses have a color display and a 12MP camera
These glasses pack a color display right in the lens, a 12MP camera, and Transitions(r) lenses that auto-adjust to light changes—handy if you're always on the move.
Neural band helps you interact with the glasses
With the included Meta Neural Band wristband (which reads muscle signals), you can send messages, take calls, get directions or interact with AI—all hands-free.
At Verizon demos, staff help make sure your wristband fits right and show you how everything works before you buy.