Meta's smart glasses now available for demo at Verizon stores Technology Oct 27, 2025

Meta's new Ray-Ban Display smart glasses are landing at select Verizon stores in six US cities starting November 5, 2025.

Previously, you could only try and buy them at limited locations. Now, you can walk into a Verizon store for a demo or purchase—no need to be a Verizon customer.

The price? $799, available in classic Black.