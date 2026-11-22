AI is uncovering hidden bugs that were missed before, like a Ghostscript flaw that put even Google at risk.

Microsoft had to roll out more than 1,400 security patches in just one month to keep up.

With all these new threats popping up, there's a huge demand for cybersecurity pros who can think on their feet.

Lea Kissner, chief information security officer at LinkedIn, puts it: "So you desperately need people who understand how things work, and have curiosity, and know how to solve problems,"