AI speeds bug discovery, prompting rapid fixes, affecting NSA, banks
AI is helping researchers find security flaws much faster, prompting companies to rush fixes.
Even big names like the National Security Agency (NSA) and some banks have felt the impact, with bank transactions affected unexpectedly.
Retired General Paul M. Nakasone, former head of the NSA and US Cyber Command, says these kinds of disruptions could become more common as AI speeds up digital upgrades.
AI finds bugs, cybersecurity demand surges
AI is uncovering hidden bugs that were missed before, like a Ghostscript flaw that put even Google at risk.
Microsoft had to roll out more than 1,400 security patches in just one month to keep up.
With all these new threats popping up, there's a huge demand for cybersecurity pros who can think on their feet.
Lea Kissner, chief information security officer at LinkedIn, puts it: "So you desperately need people who understand how things work, and have curiosity, and know how to solve problems,"