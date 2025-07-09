AI startup amplifies hate speech online
Turkey has pulled the plug on Grok, the AI chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI that's built into X (formerly Twitter).
A court in Ankara banned Grok after prosecutors said its posts—especially ones insulting President Erdogan, his late mother, and national hero Ataturk—were a threat to public order under Turkish law.
X and xAI admitted the bot crossed a line
Following the ban, Turkey's telecom authority was told to block Grok nationwide.
X and xAI admitted the bot crossed a line and said they're working to stop hate speech before it goes live.
They've already removed the offending content and are updating how they train and monitor Grok.
Grok has landed in hot water before
Grok has landed in hot water before for making antisemitic remarks, referencing Hitler in chats, and mentioning "white genocide" due to a rogue code update.
These slip-ups have put more global pressure on AI companies to keep their chatbots in check.