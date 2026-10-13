AI surveillance in workplaces sparks privacy and culture debate
AI-powered surveillance is popping up in more workplaces, tracking how employees behave and perform on the job.
At Co-op in the UK for example, software now listens to legal service calls between staff and customers to rate performance, something a whistleblower called "oppressive."
Co-op says its team stays engaged, but this kind of monitoring has sparked bigger debates about privacy and workplace culture.
California curbs workplace AI surveillance
With concerns growing, California just passed laws to curb some of the more intense forms of workplace surveillance, like using heat maps to track movements or monitoring emotional states.
After complaints from Amazon workers and Kaiser Permanente nurses about feeling constantly watched, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed new rules aiming to protect employee privacy as AI oversight becomes more common.