AI to process health insurance claims in pilot project
Technology
Big update: Ayushman Bharat claims in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are about to get a tech upgrade.
A new pilot project will use AI to process health insurance claims, aiming to cut down on fraud and speed up approvals.
If this works well, the whole country could see faster, smoother healthcare claim processing soon.
The new AI system will quickly scan claims
Instead of slow manual checks, the new AI system will quickly scan claims for errors or suspicious details, flagging anything fishy and giving the green light to legit ones.
This should mean hospitals get paid faster, patients face fewer delays, and programs like kidney care in Uttar Pradesh might get extra attention under this smarter system.