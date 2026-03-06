AI tools can boost your coding productivity by 70%: Study

If you're just starting out in coding, these AI tools might be your new best friend—junior developers saw a 27-39% productivity jump, compared to 8-13% for seniors. A separate survey found about 93% of developers use AI helpers now, reporting savings of about 3.6-4 hours each week. A separate survey found around a quarter of production code is already written by AI.

AI's impact on work dynamics

AI shines brightest on routine work and helps teams collaborate better by lowering knowledge barriers.

About 70% of developers said they felt more engaged with these tools in play.

Still, the biggest gains depend on your experience level and how you use the tech—so advanced roles may not see dramatic changes just yet.