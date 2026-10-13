AI trading adoption surges sixfold as buy-and-hold investors use agents
AI-powered trading has taken off in the last year and a half, with six times more users now relying on these tools for basic portfolio management.
Instead of paying traditional advisers, more long-term, buy-and-hold investors are turning to AI agents that handle simple investments at a much lower cost.
Brokerages could potentially update their platforms to support this shift, making it easier for users to run multiple AI strategies at once.
AI-native engineers become key advisory players
With AI handling the basics, old-school advisory models that charge higher fees are feeling the pressure.
While humans are still needed for complex or high-risk portfolios (thanks to regulations), engineers who are AI-native and understand regulation and customer protection are becoming key players.
This trend is putting pressure on traditional advisory models, as long-term, buy-and-hold investors look for smarter, cheaper ways to grow their money.