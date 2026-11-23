Brace for more tech outages, US intelligence chief warns
What's the story
Jay Clayton, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), has warned Americans to brace themselves for "bumps in the road" following a series of disruptive technology outages. These outages have affected air travel, banking systems, and services like Microsoft Outlook. Despite government officials largely dismissing the idea that these incidents are connected to a coordinated or AI-driven cyberattack, Clayton believes further disruptions could occur as companies and the government upgrade their systems for an AI-dominated future.
Upgrade necessity
System upgrades crucial during tech transition
On CNN's "State of the Union," Clayton stressed the importance of system upgrades in this tech transition.
He said, "The American people should be prepared for a great deal of investment in upgrading our systems; they should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity."
He also warned that any major technological shift could come with its own set of challenges.
Travel disruption
Clayton's warning ahead of Thanksgiving travel
Clayton's warning comes just ahead of Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel weeks in the US.
A technology outage had caused a nationwide ground stop just over a week ago, lasting several hours.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) attributed this disruption to router upgrades that resulted in data overload, denying any cyberattack involvement.
Service interruptions
Microsoft, FAA attribute outages to technical issues
Microsoft attributed an Outlook outage to "an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade."
Several US banks also faced service disruptions, while the National Security Agency's network was reportedly briefly interrupted.
Despite these incidents, government officials have largely dismissed the idea of a coordinated cyberattack or an operation involving artificial intelligence as the cause.
Vaccine analogy
Treasury Secretary likens security updates to a vaccine
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed concerns over financial institutions' security in an interview with CBS.
He likened security updates being rolled out by banks against AI-related threats to a vaccine, saying, "The patches may cause a glitch."
He added, "I think the American people should think of it as a vaccine; your arm may hurt, you may feel a little bad the next day, but it increases your long-term immunity and resiliency."