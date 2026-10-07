AI virtual trials using simulated patients to screen medicines
Technology
AI is shaking up how new medicines are tested.
Companies like BioinvestGPT are running "virtual trials," using computer-simulated patients to see if experimental drugs might succeed before anyone tries them in real life.
The hope? Spot winners early and boost the odds that real human trials pay off.
BioinvestGPT matched Novartis del-desiran outcome
BioinvestGPT recently predicted Novartis's drug del-desiran wouldn't be a game-changer. And actual results matched that call.
Still, big pharma says human trials remain essential, even though they cost $140 billion a year and only 12% of drug candidates get approved.
Experts are excited about AI's potential to make testing faster and smarter, but say we shouldn't rely on algorithms alone just yet.