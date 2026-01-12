AI wearables are back at CES 2026

What's new and why it matters

This year's gadgets act as hands-free assistants: Motorola's pendant uses voice commands to snap photos or record audio, while Bee's wristbands and pins help with notes and reminders.

Startups are also getting creative—iBuddi presented a prototype of a medallion to help cut down on screen time, and Looki's wearable turns your day into a comic-style recap.

But with big tech investing heavily in these devices (and privacy concerns growing), options like Wearphone—a mask that keeps conversations private—are also popping up for those who want more control.