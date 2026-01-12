Anthropic drops Claude for healthcare: AI meets medicine

Anthropic just launched Claude for Healthcare, an AI tool designed to make medical and admin tasks way easier. It's HIPAA-ready, so your data stays private, and it's aimed at everyone from doctors and insurers to regular people. The launch comes hot on the heels of OpenAI's ChatGPT Health reveal.

What can it actually do? Claude helps with stuff like insurance approvals, claims appeals, care coordination, and sorting patient messages.

It connects to key health databases (think CMS Coverage Database, ICD-10 codes) and even lets you pull your records from over 50K US providers thanks to a HealthEx partnership.

It can break down test results in plain English or help prep questions for your next doctor visit.

Who gets access—and how? Startups and big companies can use Claude to cut down paperwork with features like automatic note-taking and chart reviews.

For everyday users, it means clearer health info and more focused appointments.

There's no special healthcare plan—Claude for Healthcare is included if you're on the Pro or Max plan in the US.