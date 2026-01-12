Meta urges Australia to rethink social media age ban

Why Meta isn't happy (and what they suggest)

Meta says this strict ban could actually push teens toward sketchier, less regulated apps instead of keeping them safe.

They're suggesting a team-up with the government and app stores to add better age checks and require parental consent for under-16s.

Meta has helped found the OpenAge Initiative with a tool called AgeKeys to help make age verification more reliable.

In their view, working together could protect teens online without completely locking them out of social media.