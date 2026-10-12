Aidan Guo, 20, raised $1.6 million for attention engineering AI assistant
Technology
Aidan Guo is just 20 but has already raised $1.6 million for his startup, Attention Engineering.
Along with co-founder Julian Windeck, he's building an AI desktop assistant designed to make work life easier by handling tasks and learning from your daily computer use.
Attention Engineering previewed 'Coast' July 2026
Guo got into tech early: he started sneaker botting at 13, which kicked off his passion for computing.
He studied computer science at Carnegie Mellon but hit pause to move to the Bay Area and dive into startups.
In July 2026, their company introduced a preview of Coast, an AI tool that remembers what you do on your desktop and helps automate your workflow, aiming to change how we all use AI day to day.