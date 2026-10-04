Air pollution causes increased coughing during night, says study
What's the story
A recent study led by the University of Cambridge has discovered a link between air pollution and increased nighttime coughing. The research highlights that even low levels of air pollution can have an impact on respiratory health during sleep. The findings are based on anonymized data collected from a popular sleep app over 18 months across 32 cities in 12 countries.
Research findings
Research methodology and key findings
The study was led by Professor Cecilia Mascolo of the University of Cambridge.
The researchers collected information from an average of 98,000 people per night across 32 cities in 12 countries.
They found that nearly half of the participants coughed during the night, with Milan and Monza recording the highest rates in one of Europe's most polluted areas.
Health implications
Effects observed even at low pollution levels
The research found a consistent link between high daily particle pollution and increased nighttime coughing.
This effect was also observed at lower concentrations, well within the World Health Organization's (WHO) air pollution guidelines.
Even cities with relatively low levels of air pollution, such as Melbourne and Sydney, showed positive associations between particle pollution and increased coughing.
Pollution spikes
Impact of wildfires and fireworks on nighttime coughing
The study also noted a significant spike in pollution during the LA wildfires, which led to a 13% increase in nighttime coughing.
Some participants even experienced delayed effects by several days.
In London, increased coughing was observed around Guy Fawkes fireworks and bonfires, when PM2.5 concentrations exceeded WHO guidelines while influenza activity remained low.
Ongoing efforts
Need for action against air pollution
The study's authors stress that action against air pollution shouldn't stop once legal limits are met.
They advocate for continued efforts to reduce air pollution, given its global health relevance and potential chronic health effects from long-term exposure to low concentrations of particle pollution.
The findings highlight the importance of addressing even relatively less polluted cities in this fight against air quality deterioration.