Alexandr Wang encourages youth to use AI as 2nd brain
Technology
Meta AI's head, Alexandr Wang, is urging young people to treat AI tools like a "second brain" for everyday life.
He says these tools can help organize thoughts and turn ideas into action.
Wang even uses Meta's own Muse AI himself, saying, "I set up a bunch of workflows and like kind of treated as like a second brain," for tackling big goals and making dreams feel more doable.
Meta developing personal AI agents
Wang explained that Meta is focusing on developing personal AI agents: not just coding helpers, but smart assistants designed to handle routine tasks and help users reach their goals.