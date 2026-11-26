Alexandr Wang, Mark Zuckerberg discuss Muse's weekly updates and expansion
Meta's AI chief, Alexandr Wang, says he and Mark Zuckerberg are talking a lot about how to push Meta's AI forward.
Their main focus right now? Muse, the company's personal AI agent that keeps getting new features every week and is launching in new countries.
Muse UK launch: Meta MTIA chips
Muse just launched in the UK on iOS, Android, and WhatsApp. It can work across your connected apps, but always asks for permission before doing anything major.
Meanwhile, Meta is building its own MTIA chips (four new versions are coming over the next two years) to power up its generative AI tools and recommendation systems even more.