Alibaba unveils Qwen4-Max with 2.4 trillion parameters claiming coding edge
Alibaba just dropped its latest AI, Qwen4-Max, and it says it outperforms big US models like GPT-6.1-Sol and Opus 5.5 when it comes to coding.
With massive 2.4 trillion parameters and smart task processing, this model is built for speed and efficiency.
Plus, it can handle huge amounts of data at once.
Qwen4-Max has safeguards, smaller models open
Qwen4-Max isn't just about power; it's designed with safeguards to help prevent misuse in cybersecurity or dangerous scenarios.
While the full version stays private, smaller Qwen4 models will be released as open weights.
The model is meant to be used for tasks such as debugging code and analyzing financial documents, and Alibaba also announced an application for autonomous research on Alzheimer's, showing off its versatility in real-world problems.