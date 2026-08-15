Alibaba's Qwen AI outpaces Meta and Google with 3B downloads

The Qwen lineup includes over 460 models, with more than 300,000 spin-offs already created.

Alibaba is distributing these tools through its cloud platform to enterprise customers in markets including Southeast Asia and Africa.

Seeing this surge, US tech giants like Meta and NVIDIA are now racing to release their own open models.

Hugging Face even called Qwen "one of the largest foundations of the open AI ecosystem," showing just how much the game has changed.