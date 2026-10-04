Alphabet acquires Wiz for $32B as Google unveils agentic defense
Technology
Alphabet acquired Wiz in a $32 billion all-cash transaction, and Google introduced a new agentic defense portfolio at Cloud Next 2026.
The goal? Use super-smart AI agents (with help from Wiz, the cybersecurity firm Alphabet recently acquired) to spot and stop online threats way faster than humans can.
It's all about staying ahead as cyberattacks get trickier and more high-tech.
Google Cloud launches AI security tools
Google Cloud rolled out fresh AI security tools like Agentic SecOps (which uses Gemini AI to hunt down threats), plus upgraded fraud protection with better reCAPTCHA.
Big companies like Colgate-Palmolive and Deloitte are already seeing things run more smoothly with these new tools, showing how advanced AI is changing the game for digital safety.