Amazon Black Friday drops Echo Dot max price to $50
Amazon's Black Friday deal has dropped the Echo Dot Max to just $50 (down from $120), making it a sweet 58% off.
If you've been eyeing a smart speaker that won't drain your wallet, now's a great time to upgrade your setup.
Echo Dot Max nearly doubles bass
This speaker brings almost double the bass of the regular Echo Dot and streams from places like Amazon Music and Spotify.
There's also a two-pack for $100 if you want stereo sound.
Plus, it connects with smart home gadgets, so you can control lights, locks, and more, all hands-free.