Amazon cuts Fire TV Stick 4K Select to $17.99
Amazon just dropped its Fire TV Stick 4K Select to $17.99 (down from $49.99) for early Black Friday, making it super affordable to upgrade your old TV with 4K streaming and Alexa voice controls.
Fire TV Stick 4K Select features
This stick runs Amazon's latest software with a cleaner interface and smarter Alexa+ recommendations.
It streams Netflix, HBO Max, and more, plus supports gaming through Xbox Game Pass and Luna (if you have subscriptions and controllers).
While a newer model exists, at this price the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a solid pick for anyone wanting easy streaming on a secondary or older TV without spending much.