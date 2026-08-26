Amazon cuts Fire TV Stick HD to $18 from $35

While it skips fancy features like 4K or Dolby Vision, the Fire TV Stick HD is a solid pick for a second TV, a dorm room, or if you're just starting out with streaming.

You get an Alexa Voice Remote for easy app control (think Netflix and Prime Video), basic smart home tricks like dimming lights, and support for free apps like Tubi and Pluto TV, so you don't need subscriptions to start watching.

Its compact size also makes it perfect for travel.