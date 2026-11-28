Amazon cuts older Kindle e-reader price 20% to $120
Amazon just knocked 20% off its older Kindle e-reader, bringing the price down to $120.
Even though it's not the latest model, you still get an eye-friendly screen with adjustable brightness and font size, so reading feels easy anywhere.
Lightweight Kindle supports PDF and MOBI
The Kindle is super lightweight and easy to toss in your bag for reading on the go.
It has plenty of storage for tons of books and comes in two colors.
Bonus: it's made sustainably, which is great if you care about sustainability.
Plus, its screen and supports multiple file formats like PDF and MOBI.