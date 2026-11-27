Amazon cuts Roku QLED TV to $249 for Black Friday
Amazon has slashed the price of Roku's 2026 Select Series 55-inch QLED TV to $249 for Black Friday: its lowest price this year, and no Prime membership is needed.
The TV comes with Roku's streaming software built in, so you can jump straight into streaming apps without any extra devices.
Quantum dot 4K HDR10 TV
This 4K QLED TV uses quantum dots for brighter colors and supports HDR10 for a better picture.
It auto-adjusts settings based on what you're watching, has slim bezels for maximum screen space, and has clear sound tuned for dialogue.
The voice remote even helps you find it if it gets lost in the couch cushions. Plus, it works with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and AirPlay.
Amazon offers delivery to the room of your choice, with unpacking and packaging removal, if you want things super-easy.