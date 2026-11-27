This 4K QLED TV uses quantum dots for brighter colors and supports HDR10 for a better picture.

It auto-adjusts settings based on what you're watching, has slim bezels for maximum screen space, and has clear sound tuned for dialogue.

The voice remote even helps you find it if it gets lost in the couch cushions. Plus, it works with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and AirPlay.

Amazon offers delivery to the room of your choice, with unpacking and packaging removal, if you want things super-easy.