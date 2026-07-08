Amazon developing Moonraker upgrade to make Alexa handle complex tasks
Technology
Amazon is cooking up a major Alexa upgrade called Moonraker, aiming to make the assistant way smarter: think handling several complex tasks in one go, just like the latest AI from OpenAI and Google.
If all goes well, chatting with Alexa might soon feel a lot more natural (and useful).
Amazon expects $100 million GPU bill
This project isn't cheap: Amazon expects GPU costs alone to top $100 million by 2026, using loads of NVIDIA chips and Anthropic's Claude Sonnet model for sharper reasoning and visuals.
Internal tests have hit some bumps, with issues like confusing or off responses delaying launch plans.
Still, Amazon sees Moonraker as its boldest move yet to give Alexa a serious AI glow-up.