Amazon discounts Fire TV Cube to $89 for Black Friday
Amazon just dropped the price of its Fire TV Cube by 55% for Black Friday, down from $199 to $89, its lowest price Amazon has listed for it in a long while.
If you've been thinking about upgrading your streaming setup, this is a pretty tempting deal on Amazon's top-tier device.
Fire TV Cube packs 8-core processor
The Fire TV Cube packs an 8-core processor (twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max), supports Wi-Fi 6E for smooth 4K streaming, and delivers sharp visuals with Dolby Vision and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos.
You also get hands-free Alexa voice control, so you can switch between devices or launch Netflix and Prime Video without touching a remote.