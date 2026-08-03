Amazon Great Freedom Sale starts August 7 with TV discounts

Amazon's Great Freedom Sale kicks off August 7, and it's all about big savings on Smart TVs: think up to 65% off top brands like LG, TCL, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi.

Standout deals include the LG 55-inch 4K webOS LED TV for ₹38,490 (down from ₹85,990) and TCL's 65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV for ₹61,999 (originally ₹152,990).