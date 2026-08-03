Amazon Great Freedom Sale starts August 7 with TV discounts
Technology
Amazon's Great Freedom Sale kicks off August 7, and it's all about big savings on Smart TVs: think up to 65% off top brands like LG, TCL, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi.
Standout deals include the LG 55-inch 4K webOS LED TV for ₹38,490 (down from ₹85,990) and TCL's 65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV for ₹61,999 (originally ₹152,990).
HDFC Bank 10% Amazon instant discount
Other cool models teased are Samsung's Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV and Sony's massive BRAVIA 3 75-inch 4K LED Google TV: final prices will drop soon.
If you're with HDFC Bank, you get an extra 10% instant discount using a credit card or EasyEMI.
Plus, free delivery on your first order and easy returns make shopping a breeze this Independence Day!