Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins with Prime early discounts

Washing machines and refrigerators are up to 55% off, with select washers getting an extra ₹1,000 off and side-by-side fridges saving you as much as ₹14,000.

Air fryers are marked down by up to 65%, vacuum cleaners by up to 70%, and air purifiers come with a solid 55% discount plus exchange bonuses.

There are also no-cost EMI options, bank offers, and early bird coupons for TVs worth ₹5,000, so there's plenty of ways to stack your savings.