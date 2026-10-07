Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins with Prime early discounts
Technology
Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 is live, with Prime members already shopping and everyone else joining in from midnight October 8.
The sale brings up to 65% off on TVs, and up to 55% off on washing machines and refrigerators, basically, a good time to upgrade your space without breaking the bank.
Amazon appliances up to 70% off
Washing machines and refrigerators are up to 55% off, with select washers getting an extra ₹1,000 off and side-by-side fridges saving you as much as ₹14,000.
Air fryers are marked down by up to 65%, vacuum cleaners by up to 70%, and air purifiers come with a solid 55% discount plus exchange bonuses.
There are also no-cost EMI options, bank offers, and early bird coupons for TVs worth ₹5,000, so there's plenty of ways to stack your savings.