Amazon rolls out Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex companywide Technology May 05, 2026

Amazon is rolling out Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex to all its teams, making it way easier for developers to use these popular AI coding tools.

Before this, Claude Code required special clearance and Codex would be available on May 12, which was pretty frustrating since many preferred Claude Code over Amazon's own tool, Kiro.

Now, Amazon is showing it's serious about bringing the best AI helpers into its workflow.