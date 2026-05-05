Amazon rolls out Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex companywide
Amazon is rolling out Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex to all its teams, making it way easier for developers to use these popular AI coding tools.
Before this, Claude Code required special clearance and Codex would be available on May 12, which was pretty frustrating since many preferred Claude Code over Amazon's own tool, Kiro.
Now, Amazon is showing it's serious about bringing the best AI helpers into its workflow.
OpenAI's Codex launches May 12
With Claude Code ready now and Codex launching May 12 (both running on AWS's Bedrock platform), teams don't need to worry about setup or security headaches.
Most engineers still use Kiro, but Amazon is clearly opening up to outside tech.
After investing billions in OpenAI and Anthropic, this move signals that Amazon wants to stay ahead in the AI game and make life easier for its developers.