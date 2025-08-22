Amazon sale: Dreame vacuums with mapping, suction tech available

H12 Dual vacuum cleaner model starts at $200

The Dreame H12 Dual stands out with its 4-in-1 cordless design, strong 16,000 Pa suction, and handy self-cleaning with hot air drying—great for tackling different surfaces.

If you're into hands-free cleaning, the D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum brings powerful suction and an automatic dust-emptying system that lasts up to 90 days.

Both models show Dreame's push for smarter, easier cleaning at better prices.