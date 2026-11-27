Amazon's $379 11-inch iPad deal partially offsets Apple's June hike
The 11-inch base iPad is now just $379 on Amazon (down from $449), making it one of the best deals as Black Friday is still underway.
This price cut actually partially offsets Apple's earlier hike from June, so if you've been waiting to grab an iPad in blue, pink, silver, or yellow, now's a pretty good time.
A16 chip and 11-inch Liquid Retina
You're getting Apple's speedy A16 chip for smooth apps and games, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, plus a 12MP front camera for FaceTime, and a back camera that shoots in 4K or scans documents.
Touch ID keeps things secure, while USB-C and Wi-Fi 6 mean internet.
If you want to level up for school or fun, it works with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio too, making it a solid pick for both work and play this holiday season.