Amazon's big Black Friday sale is live, and there are some seriously good deals up for grabs. Top brands like Apple, Google, Anker, and Lego are all in the mix.

Think $100 off AirPods Pro 3, up to $400 off MacBook Airs, and Anker chargers starting at just $16.

The sale builds on early deals from last week, so if you've been eyeing a tech upgrade or gifts for friends, now's your chance.