Amazon's Black Friday sale offers $100 off AirPods Pro 3
Amazon's big Black Friday sale is live, and there are some seriously good deals up for grabs. Top brands like Apple, Google, Anker, and Lego are all in the mix.
Think $100 off AirPods Pro 3, up to $400 off MacBook Airs, and Anker chargers starting at just $16.
The sale builds on early deals from last week, so if you've been eyeing a tech upgrade or gifts for friends, now's your chance.
Apple and Amazon weekend discounts
Apple fans can score $130 off AirPods Max 2 and big savings on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.
Amazon is also slashing prices on its own gadgets: the Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo have hit their lowest prices ever.
With both new discounts and extended offers running through the weekend, it's a great time to shop before Cyber Monday rolls in.