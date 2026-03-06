Amazon's Fire TV app can now launch playback on your TV

Amazon has begun rolling out a redesigned Fire TV app for Android and iOS, bringing way more than just remote control. Now you can browse shows, manage your watchlist, and even launch playback on your TV from your phone—basically turning your device into a mini streaming hub. The redesign comes amid a broader Fire TV UI rollout to some Fire TV Stick 4K models earlier this year.

The app now has 5 easy-to-navigate tabs The app now has five easy-to-navigate tabs: Remote, Home, Search, Watchlist, and Account.

The Home tab mirrors the look of your TV with smoother corners and cleaner fonts.

You can also pin up to 20 of your favorite apps on the TV home screen (up from just six), while Amazon says the rebuilt Fire TV UI can be about 20-30% faster on supported devices.

Update is rolling out in the US, India, UK The update is rolling out in the US, India, UK, and several other countries. Just grab the latest version from Google Play or the App Store to get all these features.

Plus, it pulls content together from Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more—making it easier to find what you actually want to watch without endless scrolling.