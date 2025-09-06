Amazon's new AI tools aim to transform your workday
Amazon is rolling out Quick Suite, a fresh set of workplace tools powered by AI, in September 2024.
The suite aims to make work smoother by automating tasks and analyzing data, and it's already being tested by companies like BMW and Intuit.
It brings together familiar tools—QuickSight for analytics, the Q Business AI chatbot, and a new Quick Flows feature that lets you automate tasks just by typing what you need.
You can create custom AI agents for your tasks
With Quick Suite, you can build your own AI agents or use ready-made workflows to get things done faster.
There's also a "deep research agent" that pulls reports from both your company data and the wider web. It connects with platforms like Jira too.
Early testers say setup feels pretty intuitive, though some hit snags with cloud networking or data permissions.
Quick Suite enters a booming market for generative AI at work
Quick Suite puts Amazon head-to-head with Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and Salesforce in the race for smarter workplace software.
This is AWS's big move into generative AI at work—a market already worth billions and expected to keep growing fast through 2030.