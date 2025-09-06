Amazon's new AI tools aim to transform your workday Technology Sep 06, 2025

Amazon is rolling out Quick Suite, a fresh set of workplace tools powered by AI, in September 2024.

The suite aims to make work smoother by automating tasks and analyzing data, and it's already being tested by companies like BMW and Intuit.

It brings together familiar tools—QuickSight for analytics, the Q Business AI chatbot, and a new Quick Flows feature that lets you automate tasks just by typing what you need.