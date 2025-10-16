Amazon's new virtual care for kids has no insurance needed
Amazon One Medical just launched a new virtual healthcare service for kids aged 2 to 11—no insurance or membership needed.
Message visits start at $29 and video visits at $49, making it easier for parents to get quick help for things like pink eye, lice, eczema, fungal rashes, or to renew prescriptions for EpiPens and asthma meds.
How it works
Parents fill out a quick online form and get connected with a provider.
They'll get a treatment plan and, if needed, a 30-day prescription renewal by uploading their current prescription label.
This is designed for urgent but non-emergency issues—think of it as an easy backup when you can't see your usual pediatrician or for those who don't already have on-demand access through a One Medical membership or don't want to use insurance.
Amazon's growing healthcare push
Amazon has been building out its healthcare options since launching adult virtual care in 2024.
With Walgreens and CVS cutting back on their retail clinics, Amazon is stepping up—recently adding prescription vending machines at One Medical clinics to make getting meds even more convenient, whether you're online or in person.