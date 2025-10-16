Next Article
Mumbai Metro now offers free WiFi at every station
Technology
Mumbai Metro's new Aqua Line, recently launched, now offers free WiFi at every station—finally solving those annoying underground network issues.
You can browse, call, chat on WhatsApp, and even book digital tickets using the MetroConnect3 app, all without burning your mobile data.
You can also book tickets via WhatsApp
Forget long queues—now you can book up to six metro tickets at once straight from WhatsApp.
Just message the official number and pay with UPI for free (card payments have a tiny fee).
Developed with Meta and PeLocal Fintech, this system positions Mumbai Metro Line-3 as one of the most digital-friendly metros in India.