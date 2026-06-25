Amazon's Zoox unveils boxy driverless robotaxi focused on passenger comfort Technology Jun 25, 2026

Zoox, Amazon's self-driving car company, just dropped its next-generation robotaxi with a boxy design that skips steering wheels and pedals entirely.

Built from the ground up (not just modified old cars), this ride is all about comfort: expect aloe-green and stone-gray interiors, extra padding, ergonomic seats, bigger cup holders, a bright touchscreen, and a charging pad.

Even the reflectors outside help you spot which end is front or back.