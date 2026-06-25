Amazon's Zoox unveils boxy driverless robotaxi focused on passenger comfort
Technology
Zoox, Amazon's self-driving car company, just dropped its next-generation robotaxi with a boxy design that skips steering wheels and pedals entirely.
Built from the ground up (not just modified old cars), this ride is all about comfort: expect aloe-green and stone-gray interiors, extra padding, ergonomic seats, bigger cup holders, a bright touchscreen, and a charging pad.
Even the reflectors outside help you spot which end is front or back.
Zoox aims 100 robotaxis weekly
Zoox hopes to start producing 100 robotaxis per week in California soon and launch them in Las Vegas and San Francisco by year's end (pending safety approval).
But they're up against Waymo, which already has over 3,000 cars on the road in 11 cities, and is eyeing London and Tokyo next.