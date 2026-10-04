How ancient Earth's oceans might help search for alien life
What's the story
A recent study suggests that chemistry of ancient oceans on Earth may have played a crucial role in sustaining oxygen levels and supporting the emergence of complex life forms. The research, led by biogeochemist Lewis Alcott from the University of Bristol, UK, proposes a self-sustaining cycle where phosphorus, a key element for all known life, was recycled in these oceans. This process is thought to have helped maintain elevated oxygen levels after they first appeared during the Great Oxidation Event.
Nutrient cycle
Phosphorus's role in sustaining life
The study highlights the importance of phosphorus in sustaining life on Earth.
"Living things cannot grow or function properly without phosphorus," said Andrey Bekker, a geology professor at the University of California, Riverside, and co-author of the study.
The research also sheds light on a period in Earth's history that has been difficult to reconstruct due to challenges in determining how much phosphorus was actually available for marine life from ancient rocks.
Methodology
Breakthrough technique offers clearer picture of ancient nutrient levels
To overcome the limitations of previous methods, Alcott, Bekker, and their team developed a new technique that separates phosphorus based on the type of mineral it's bonded to.
By analyzing ancient rocks from South Africa, they were able to determine whether the phosphorus was available for living organisms or locked away in unusable forms.
This breakthrough gives a clearer picture of nutrient levels in ancient oceans than ever before.
Oxygen boost
Implications for understanding extraterrestrial life potential
The study also suggests that the process of phosphorus recycling in ancient oceans could have contributed to more oxygen being released into the atmosphere.
This finding not only sheds light on Earth's history but also offers a potential framework for identifying similar conditions on ocean-bearing worlds elsewhere in the universe.
"Earth's history shows that oxygen, nutrients, and life evolved together," Bekker said.